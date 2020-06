Sulphur Springs police are investigating after an 18 and a 15 year old were shot at about 1am Sunday morning on Fuller Street. Initial reports indicated that their wounds were not believed to be life threatening. There have been no arrests in the case. No other details have been released. Anyone with information should contact Investigator Jason Reneau at the Sulphur Springs PD, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 903-885-2020.