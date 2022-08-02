by Johanna Hicks

Twogether in Texas

Are you engaged to be married? Are you seriously dating? Are you married, but need a boost? If you said ‘yes’ to any of these, then I have a great opportunity for you. Twogether in Texas Marriage Education workshop is being offered on Saturday, August 13, 8:30 a.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office – Hopkins County. The address is 1200 W. Houston, Sulphur Springs. We are located next door to the Southwest Dairy Museum and directly in front of the Hopkins County Civic Center.

Twogether in Texas is designed to focus on 5 key areas: Marriage Expectations, Communication, Conflict Resolution, Money Management, and Goals & Dreams. The workshop is free of charge to anyone who would like to attend. Morning refreshments, as well as lunch will be provided. Perhaps one of the best benefits of attending the workshop – other than the great information – is that engaged couples will receive a certificate to save $60 upon applying for a marriage license at their county clerk’s office.

Comments from a former Hopkins County Clerk include:

“We are proud to partner with the Extension Office in providing this service. It has been my pleasure to observe couples who come in and proudly display their certificate. It is our desire that more couples will be involved in the free marriage education workshops being offered. We would love to see more marriage licenses and fewer divorces.”

Attendees do not have to be from Hopkins County. The certificate for the savings is applicable to the entire state and is good for up to one year from the date it is issued. Interested couples may sign up by calling the Hopkins County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office at 903-885-3443. We will need names of both individuals, plus a phone number.

Take the step to building your marriage on a firm foundation! After all, strong marriages make strong families. Strong families make strong communities.

Annual 4-H Achievement Banquet

The month of August is busy around our office, but one of the highlights is the annual 4-H Achievement Banquet. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, August 20, 6:00 p.m., at League Street Church of Christ. We will recognize the many accomplishments of our county 4-H members and will honor our Outstanding 4-H Leader of the Year. 4-H families are asked to contact the Extension Office by August 17 to reserve a ticket.

This year’s theme is “When in 4-H” and the meal will be catered. The 4-H Foods Project group will meet at 10:00 a.m. to prepare desserts. Our guest speaker is the District 4-H Council President, Jacey Sharkey, from Hunt County. She will share her thoughts on what it means to be a 4-H member and challenge adults and youth alike to “Make the Best Better.” A slide show of 4-H members in action will be shown during the meal. Tickets are available at the Extension Office. Please call 903-885-3443 to add your name to the list.

Closing Thought

Start by doing what’s necessary then do what’s possible; and suddenly you are doing the impossible – Francis of Assisi

Johanna Hicks, B.S., M.Ed.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

Family & Community Health Agent

Hopkins County

P.O. Box 518

1200-B W. Houston

Sulphur Springs, TX 75483

903-885-3443

jshicks@ag.tamu.edu