TxDOT has announced that Pavement Resurfacing work will get underway beginning May 12. The project will be from East 42nd Street in Paris to the intersection of Division Street in Blossom. This work will include localized pavement repairs, resurfacing the full roadway width, and the installation of new pavement markings. Motorists should pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs, and reduce speed.