TxDOT Atlanta Gets New Information Officer

Heather Wright Deaton

After 35 years of service with the Texas Department of Transportation’s Atlanta District, I will be retiring as a public information officer at the end of August. Taking my place is Heather Wright Deaton, who has spent the past five years working as the Texarkana news anchor, producer, and multimedia journalist for KTAL-Ch. 6 News.

Heather graduated from the University of Alabama. She was a radio reporter for Alabama Public Radio during college, and she was an associate producer at Fox 6 in Birmingham. She covered politics and anchored mornings at KNOE-TV in Monroe, and she later moved to KTVE to be an evening anchor.

I appreciate the working relationship I have had with the media personnel throughout our district. I hope each of you greets Heather as she begins a new career here and provides her with the same professional courtesies you have shown me through the years.

While the office number remains the same (903-799-1306), her new cell phone number is 903-279-4419. Her email address is Heather.WrightDeaton@txdot.gov.