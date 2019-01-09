TxDOT Atlanta Names New Director Of Construction

ATLANTA – Kimberly Garner, P.E. has been named as the new director of construction for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) District Office in Atlanta effective Jan. 1, 2019. The Atlanta District is responsible for state highway maintenance and construction in Bowie, Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus and Upshur Counties.

“We feel very fortunate to have someone of Kim’s knowledge and experience coming in to replace Buddy Williams who transferred to Austin to become interim director of TxDOT’s new Materials and Tests Division,” said Mike Anderson, district engineer for TxDOT in Atlanta.

Garner graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering in 2000. Before graduation she worked the summers of 1997 and 1998 in the Texarkana Area Office. Upon graduation, she began her career working for a highway contractor constructing portions of Loop 151 and I-549 in the Texarkana area.

Kim returned to TxDOT as an engineering assistant in 2002, rotating through area offices, district design, advance planning in the Atlanta District and the environmental division in Austin. She became a licensed professional engineer in 2006. In 2010 she returned to the Texarkana area office and was appointed as the assistant area engineer in 2013. In July 2018 she was named the area engineer in Mt. Pleasant.