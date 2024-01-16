Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
TxDOT Crews Working Long Hours To Keep Roads As Safe As Possible

TxDOT crews have been working since Friday to prepare for the winter weather and covered 12-hour shifts Monday. We don’t expect to get above freezing today, so crews focus on known trouble spots. There have been reports of vehicles sliding off the roads, often because of driving speed. Bridges and overpasses are tricky spots, and drivers must be cautious of “black ice,” which is very hard to see. Crews throughout the state have been dispatched to East Texas to help maintain our roads during this freeze.

