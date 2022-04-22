TxDOT Improving Four Counties

MORE CABLE MEDIAN BARRIERS APPROVED FOR AREA HIGHWAYS
High-tension cable system designed to prevent head-on collisions
ATLANTA – Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) approved a median cable barrier along four sections of roadway in Cass, Harrison, Panola, and Upshur Counties.
“Cable barriers consist of several strands of high-tension cable and are designed to catch vehicles in the median before they cross over into oncoming traffic. The more people we can keep from crossing over and having a head-on collision, the safer we’re making our roads,” said Area Engineer Wendy Starkes.
Sections of roadway scheduled to receive cable barriers are:
- US 59 in Cass County from SH 43 N to SH 77/FM 249
- I-20 in Harrison County from US 80 to FM 134
- US 59 in Panola County from 1.4 miles north of the Shelby Co. line to the Shelby Co. line
- US 259 in Upshur County from 0.9 miles south of FM 450 to 0.25 miles north of FM 726
Gratiot Construction, LTD. of Richmond, MI, was awarded the project with a low bid of $2,134,626.
Work on the project is expected to begin in August and should take about one year to complete, Starkes said.