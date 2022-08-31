TxDOT Names New Transportation Planning Director

MARTIN NAMED TRANSPORTATION PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

August 30, 2022

ATLANTA ­– The Texas Department of Transportation wants to announce that Katie Martin, P.E., has been appointed the new Transportation Planning & Development Director for the Atlanta District.

In her new position, Martin will direct the coordination of district-wide project planning and oversee advanced project development and public involvement.

Martin began her career with TxDOT in 2001 as a design technician and has been the Advance Planning Engineer since 2018. She graduated from LSU and received her professional engineering license in 2010.

She and her husband of 21 years have two sons and reside in Atlanta.

Martin replaces Deanne Simmons, who has accepted a position based in Austin.