Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Nortex Tractor Kick the Tires Event 2019
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Momentum Polaris New Year’s Sales Event 2019

TxDOT Opens US 271 At Mt Pleasant

6 hours ago

 

 

US 271 South of Mount Pleasant near Farm to Market Road 3417

It is now open for traffic! The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) says they opened the one-mile extension to the US 271 freeway section around Mount Pleasant. Improvements included constructing an overpass and interchange at FM 3417 at the airport, as well as new entrance/exit ramps and turnarounds under the bridge to help improve traffic flow.

East Texas Bridge, Inc. of Longview was awarded the contract for the construction of the $12.3-million project and completed it on time.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     