TxDOT Opens US 271 At Mt Pleasant

US 271 South of Mount Pleasant near Farm to Market Road 3417

It is now open for traffic! The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) says they opened the one-mile extension to the US 271 freeway section around Mount Pleasant. Improvements included constructing an overpass and interchange at FM 3417 at the airport, as well as new entrance/exit ramps and turnarounds under the bridge to help improve traffic flow.

East Texas Bridge, Inc. of Longview was awarded the contract for the construction of the $12.3-million project and completed it on time.