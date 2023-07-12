TxDOT Public Meeting For US 82

Public meeting set for US 82 West Project in Lamar County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a public meeting with a virtual online option is Tuesday, Jul 25, for a project on US 82 west from the Fannin County/Lamar County line to State Loop 286 on the west side of Paris.

The in-person public meeting is from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, Tuesday, Jul 25, at the Paris Junior College Student Center Ballroom at 2400 Clarksville Street in Paris. It is an open house format where the public can come and go at their convenience to review printed materials and ask TxDOT staff questions.

The virtual public meeting presenting the same materials will be open to public comment and input from 5 pm Jul 25 through Aug 29 at US 82 from Fannin County line to Loop 286 west of Paris, Texas – virtual public Meeting with in-person option. If you do not have internet access, call (903) 737-9282 from 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday to ask questions and access project materials during the project development process.

This proposed project would widen US 82 from two to four lanes from the Fannin County/Lamar County line to State Loop 286 on the west side of Paris. It would include two 12-foot-wide travel lanes in each direction, a 10-foot-wide outside shoulder, a four-foot-wide inside shoulder, and a 44 to 68-foot-wide depressed median from the county line to County Road 33010 in Lamar County. From County Road 33010 to Loop 286, the roadway would include two 12-foot travel lanes in each direction, a 10-foot-wide outside shoulder, and a 16-foot-wide two-lane left turn lane. TxDOT will add approximately one mile west of Loop 286, a 10-foot-wide shared-use path will be added to the south side of US 82.

Officials said these projects would require additional right-of-way, construction in wetlands, and action in a floodplain. The meetings are in English, but we have a translator or interpreter for those with difficulty communicating in English. We also make accommodations for persons with a disability to help them participate in the meeting. Please provide notice of such a need by 4:00 pm, Thursday, Jul 20, by calling (903) 737-9282.

The public can submit comments and input on this proposed project at the in-person public meeting, by email to duane.good@txdot.gov, or by mail addressed to Paris District Office, 1365 North Main Street, Paris, TX 75460. All comments must be received or postmarked before Wednesday, Aug 9, 2023.

It will help if you direct your questions about this project or the public meeting to Good at (903) 737-9282 or duane.good@txdot.gov.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.