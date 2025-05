TxDOT Road Work For May 19

Fannin County:

Bonham State Park, Park Road 24. Park Road 24 in Bonham State Park will close during the day while crews rehabilitate the main road, camping spots, and parking lots. Detour routes will be in place during construction to maintain traffic flow.

FM 896 at Valley Creek. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures as crews perform bridge repairs. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 68, at the North Sulphur River bridge, is closed to through traffic as crews work on and replace the bridge structure and roadway approaches. During the closure, traffic should use SH 34, SH 11, and SH 78 as the detour route.

FM 2645, from FM 898 to FM 1753. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway to an overall width of 26 feet. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 274, from SH 78 to FM 1753. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway to an overall width of 26 feet. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

Beginning on May 19, FM 274 will be closed to through traffic at the Sandy Creek Bridge, allowing the contractor to replace the bridge and approach. During the closure, traffic should use SH 78 and FM 1753 to detour around the closure.

SH 121 overpass at US 69. The SH 121 overpass at US 69 is closed to through traffic while crews perform bridge repairs. All traffic will be required to take the exit for US 69 and then will be able to take the next entrance ramp back onto SH 121. During this closure, a temporary signal is in place to control traffic on SH 121 and US 69. Motorists should expect delays as signals control traffic through the construction zone.

CR 1202 at the Tributary of Brushy Creek features an on-site detour to accommodate the bridge’s replacement. Traffic should approach the detour shift slowly and drive at an appropriate speed through the work zone while crews replace the bridge structure.

CR 2865 at Sanders Creek Tributary will be closed to traffic on Monday, April 21, to allow for the replacement of the bridge . Traffic will be required to detour onto CR 2815, CR 2840, and CR 2825 while workers replace the bridge structures.

FM 68, from SH 78 to FM 271. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway to an overall width of 28 feet. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 78, from US 82 to the Oklahoma State line . Watch for daytime shoulder closures and occasional lane closures as workers install sloped-end treatments on drainage structures and replace bridge rail and guardrail.

FM 64, from SH 34 to the Delta County Line . Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform a level-up on the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 273, from FM 1396 to FM 2554 . Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform a level-up on the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.