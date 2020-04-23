TxDOT Upgrading Safety Elements

Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a project to upgrade safety elements on four roadways in Lamar and Red River Counties begins on Thursday (Apr 30).

Contractor Striping Technology LP received 100 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $340,000. The target date for completion is November 2020, officials said.

In Lamar County, the contractor will upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of US 82 and North Collegiate in Paris, and install flashing LED Chevron signs on a portion of FM 38 from .10 miles south of Cottonwood Creek to .20 miles north of Cottonwood Creek.

In Red River County, the contractor will upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of US 82 and FM 410, and install a flashing beacon light at the intersection of US 82 and FM 1159.

This work will require temporary daytime lane closures and occasional traffic delays, officials said. Motorists who regularly travel in these areas should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.