TxDOT Urges Ending Daily Deaths

TxDOT URGES DRIVERS TO ‘END THE STREAK’ OF DAILY DEATHS

November 2018 marks the grim milestone of more than 66,000 roadway deaths since 2000

AUSTIN – Not all anniversaries are happy, and Nov. 7 is one of the saddest of all. Since Nov. 7, 2000, at least one person has died on Texas roadways every single day. To end this deadly 18-year milestone, the Texas Department of Transportation, through its “#EndTheStreakTX campaign,” reminds drivers it’s a shared responsibility among roadway users and engineers to keep our roads safe.

“We all have the power to end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways,” said Texas Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan. “Don’t drink and drive; put away the cell phone; buckle up; and obey traffic laws. Be the driver you would want next to you, in front of you or behind you. Together, we can end the streak.”

“It’s heartbreaking to know that every day for the past 18 years someone has lost a spouse, child, friend or neighbor on our state’s roadways,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “Ending this deadly daily streak is a shared responsibility. We will continue to engineer our roads to be more forgiving of drivers’ errors, but we all must work toward ending such preventable contributing factors as distracted driving, speeding and drunk driving. Let’s make it a priority to be safe, focused and responsible behind the wheel. Let’s end the streak.”

To help raise awareness of this tragic, daily statistic, TxDOT is asking people to share personal stories of loved ones lost in car crashes on their social media pages using photo and video testimonials with the hashtag, #EndTheStreakTX. The agency also will be posting startling statistics for the public to report on social media outlets to help share this important message.

Since Nov. 7, 2000, fatalities resulting from vehicle crashes on Texas roadways have numbered more than 66,000. The leading causes of deaths continue to be the failure to stay in one lane, alcohol and speed. To decrease the chances of roadway crashes and fatalities, TxDOT reminds drivers to:

• Buckle seatbelts – all passengers need to be buckled

• Pay attention – put the phone away and avoid distractions

• Never drink and drive – drunk driving kills; get a sober ride home

• Drive the speed limit – obey speed limits and drive slower when weather conditions warrant

For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Media Relations at MediaRelations@txdot.gov or (512) 463-8700.

The information contained in this report represents reportable data collected from the Texas Peace Officer’s Crash Report (CR-3). This information was received and processed by the department as of Oct. 11, 2018.