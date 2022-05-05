TxDOT Virtual Meeting

VIRTUAL PUBLIC MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR THIS MONDAY, MAY 9

TxDOT asks for public comments on the Rural Transportation Improvement Program

ATLANTA ­– The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) – Atlanta District will conduct an online virtual public meeting for the 2023 – 2026 Rural Transportation Improvement Program (Rural TIP) this Monday, May 9, 2022.

This meeting aims to provide information and receive comments on which transportation projects may be coming to this area.

The Rural TIP includes all added capacity and regionally significant projects funded within a TxDOT District during the next four years, including those eligible for federal funding. The Rural TIP is the first step to producing a Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

To participate in the virtual public meeting and learn more about projects in Bowie, Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus, and Upshur counties, please join us at the time and date indicated below:

Virtual Public Meeting

Available on Monday, May 9, 2022, by Noon

Bowie, Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus, and Upshur counties

Visit www.txdot.gov and search for “2023-2026 Atlanta Rural TIP”

The Rural TIP meeting is under Title 43, Texas Administrative Code, Section 16.102, which calls for an opportunity for public comment concerning the Rural TIP. In addition, a pre-recorded presentation exhibits explaining how the Rural TIP operates and projects included in it will be available to view at the virtual public meeting.

All community members are encouraged to attend the virtual public meeting and comment on the proposed program. Community members who are unable to attend but are interested in providing feedback can email Katie.Martin@TxDOT.gov or send mail to:

TxDOT Atlanta District

Attn: Rural TIP

Planning Office

701 E. Main St.

Atlanta, TX 75551

The comment period ends on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Therefore, you need your comments postmarked or received to be in summary by this date.