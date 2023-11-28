TxDOT Wants Your Input About Loop 286

The comment period is open through December 15 for Loop 286 projects.

PARIS – The Texas Department of Transportation today reminded Texans that the public comment period for two proposed improvement projects on State Loop 286 in Lamar County remains open through December 15.

The agency began studying long-term improvements to this roadway in 2018 and has shared both proposed projects with the public at open-house public meetings.

The Northeast Loop project would begin at Stillhouse Road and extend to Pine Mill Road. It would expand the roadway from two lanes to two high-speed, non-stop lanes and two low-speed, controlled access frontage roads in either direction. It would also add an overpass at North Collegiate Drive and improve safety by adding lighting, better drainage, and paths for bicycles and pedestrians.

This project would require additional right-of-way and, subject to final design considerations, potentially displace one residence and four non-residential structures.

The Southeast Loop project would begin at FM 1497 and extend to FM 905. It would expand the roadway from two lanes to a five-lane design with two traffic lanes in either direction, a comprehensive center lane for left turns, and a shared-used bicycle-pedestrian path. It would also improve the intersection at South Collegiate Drive near Paris High School. It would also require additional right-of-way, subject to final design considerations.

Both proposed projects can be seen and reviewed online at www.Loop286.com

Plans for these projects are also available for viewing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the TxDOT Paris District Office, 1365 N. Main, Paris, Texas 75462.

You can email your comments on these projects to Duane.Good@TxDOT.gov or send them to the Paris District Office in Paris, Texas, via USPS. TxDOT must receive your analyses on or before December 15, 2023.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.