Tyler ISD Worries About “One Chip Challenge”

Tyler ISD said Tuesday that three students took a “One Chip Challenge” on social media, which hospitalized them. It is a goal to eat a dangerously spicy chip. Eating one tortilla chip might sound harmless, but this is no ordinary snack. The box contains the spicy chip, and on the back, there is a big red warning label saying not to eat it if you’re sensitive to spicy food. You’ll see the dark blue chip wrapped in blue foil when you open it. The box also tells you what to expect when you eat it, along with the challenge’s rules.