Young Title Company Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2022
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header

Tyler ISD Worries About “One Chip Challenge”

Tyler ISD said Tuesday that three students took a “One Chip Challenge” on social media, which hospitalized them. It is a goal to eat a dangerously spicy chip. Eating one tortilla chip might sound harmless, but this is no ordinary snack. The box contains the spicy chip, and on the back, there is a big red warning label saying not to eat it if you’re sensitive to spicy food. You’ll see the dark blue chip wrapped in blue foil when you open it. The box also tells you what to expect when you eat it, along with the challenge’s rules.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     