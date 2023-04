Tyler News Anchor Dies From Injuries

Longtime news anchor for KTBB John Sims, 70, has died from injuries sustained in an auto-pedestrian crash on Tuesday, March 28, according to KTBB owner Paul Gleiser. According to information from the Tyler Police Department, a motor vehicle struck Sims while walking near Front and Bonner streets in Tyler. He suffered severe brain trauma and succumbed to injuries shortly after 3:30 am Friday. Sims worked in radio for over 45 years, with at least 43 years spent in East Texas, according to his KTBB biography.