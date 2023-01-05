ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Tyler Woman Accused Of Taking Motorhome

Misty Anne Reeves

Misty Anne Reeves, 39, of Tyler, is charged with theft of a stolen motorhome. She was arrested on Dec. 28 and in jail on a $10,000 bond. Her boyfriend was already in Dallas County Jail on other charges. Van Zandt County Constable Pat Jordan learned the boyfriend’s mother wanted the motorhome off her property. So he took to Facebook to look up the registered owners, who confirmed they were missing a motorhome and discovered they had entered the wrong vehicle title in reporting it stolen.

