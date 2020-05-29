Tyson Foods in Grayson County Reports 220 Workers with Coronavirus

In Grayson County at least 220 workers at the Tyson Foods Plant have tested positive for covid-19 and one employee has died from the virus.

1602 workers were tested for COVID-19 and of those, 220 tested positive for the virus. Though many of the workers at the Tyson foods plant live in DFW and southern Oklahoma, Grayson County Judge Bill Mmagers says quite a few of infected workers live near the Sherman plant. Two people in Grayson County have died from the Coronavirus.

Magers says workers who test positive have to stay in quarantine for at least 14 days. As of Thursday, he says 49 Tyson workers in Grayson county have been cleared to go back to work. Magers says Tyson is Grayson County’s number 1 industrial employer. He says the plant is still open and it needs to be open because people have to eat and they need to work.