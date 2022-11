In Fayetteville, AR, police arrested Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson early Sunday morning after becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in the wrong home. As a result, he was in the Washington County Jail. Tyson was found asleep around 2:05 Sunday morning in a woman’s bed at her home when she arrived and called the police. Tyson was appointed to the CFO position on Oct 2 and served as executive vice president. He is the son of Tyson board chairman John H. Tyson.