U.S. Department Of Commerce Invests $1.3 Million For Infrastructure Improvements To Support Business Growth In Paris

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.3 million grant to the Paris Economic Development Corporation, Paris, Texas, for infrastructure improvements to support business growth at the Northwest Industrial Park.

This grant will provide for water and roadway upgrades to support current businesses and encourage future regional development. According to grantee estimates, local funds will match the EDA investment with $552,344, which should create 40 jobs and generate $30 million in private investment.

“President Biden is continuing to invest in America, getting communities in Texas and across the country the resources they need to boost their local economies,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “This EDA investment will support business growth and manufacturing in Paris, create jobs, and spur additional private investment in the local economy.”

“The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support local efforts to create new economic opportunities and jobs,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo.

“This project will boost capacity and support business growth at the Northwest Industrial Park, bringing new jobs to the region.”

“Infrastructure improvements are a key component to the success of a growing economy. I thank the Economic Development Administration for awarding the Paris Economic Development Corporation this grant to help the Northwest Industrial Park thrive,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “New water and roadway upgrades will encourage more businesses to expand in Paris, bringing even more jobs and economic opportunity to the hardworking people of North Texas.”

“I am pleased to see the U.S. Department of Commerce’s investment to improve infrastructure in Paris, Texas,” said Congressman Pat Fallon (TX-04). “It will continue to help foster economic growth and development in the region – which is a tremendous achievement.”

