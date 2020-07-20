U.S. Department Of Commerce Invests $300K

U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $300,000 in CARES Act Funding to Boost University of Texas at Tyler’s Capacity to Help Communities and Businesses Respond to and Recover from Economic Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $300,000 CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant. It is going to the University of Texas at Tyler, Tyler, Texas, to boost their capacity to support regional economic development strategies in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Trump Administration is eager to allocate these essential CARES Act funds and deliver on our promise to help American communities recover from COVID-19,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “I am proud of the perseverance and strength showed by our communities coast to coast throughout this pandemic, and these funds will help provide Texas with the necessary resources to make a swift and lasting economic comeback.”

“This investment comes at a crucial time to help Texas,’ and our nation’s economy come roaring back and provide hard-working Americans with new opportunities,” said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “We are pleased to make this investment in the University of Texas at Tyler’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Institute. It is to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by working directly with the Economic Development Councils, Chambers of Commerce, and Small Business Development Centers to help them identify their unique challenges and better position themselves to retain their current business ecosystems.”

The University of Texas at Tyler, a current EDA University Center grantee, is one of the more than 850 existing, high-performing EDA Economic Development District, University Center, Tribal, and Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) grant recipients invited to apply for supplemental funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 7, Secretary Ross announced that EDA accepts applications for CARES Act Recovery Assistance funding opportunities.

EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance administers under the authority of the bureau’s flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) (PDF) program. It provides a wide range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the coronavirus pandemic’s impacts. For complete information, please visit our recently updated EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance page.

