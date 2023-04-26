U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces the Opening of Sulphur Springs, Texas Office

U.S. Dermatology Partners expands access to dermatology care to patients in Hopkins County with the opening of their newest office location

WHAT: U.S. Dermatology Partners, one of the leading dermatology groups in the country, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office location in Sulphur Springs, Texas. The new office marks the organization's 100th location and is part of their Outreach Program serving rural communities and offers convenient access to dermatology and skin cancer treatments. The new office provides treatment in Hopkins County for patients of all ages for a range of dermatologic conditions including acne, psoriasis, eczema, and skin cancer. To celebrate this achievement, the new U.S. Dermatology Partners Sulphur Springs location will be providing FREE Skin Cancer Screenings by appointment only at their brand new location to help residents who may have never had a skin check before know if they are at risk for skin cancer. Additionally, they will be providing free sunscreen at this time to help people continue their preventative care outside of the dermatologist's office.

Certified Physician Assistant, Joanne Alters , will be the primary practitioner at the Sulphur Springs office with oversight from Board-Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Martha McCollough. Joanne is a Diplomate of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants and is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants. Her clinical interest includes skin cancer screening and treatment as well as other dermatological conditions such as acne, rashes, rosacea, and eczema.

Joanne and her husband are thrilled to be in East Texas to raise their son near the family ranch. They enjoy being outdoors, spending time with family, and being involved at their church.

For questions or to make an appointment for the FREE Skin Cancer Screening, please call the office at (903) 582-4424 ext. 6350.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 26th from 1-4 p.m. by appointment only

601 Airport Rd #140

Sulphur Springs, TX 75482