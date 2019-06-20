U.S. Women Back In Action Today Plus Rangers Drop Game To Twins In Today’s Sports Update

Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop finished second behind Andrei Vasilevskiy for the top goaltender award. Bishop was named to the second All-Star team. The only Stars player to earn a spot on either the first or second team. Miro Heiskanen Becomes only the second defenseman in team history to be named to the NHL all-rookie team. Current teammate John Klingberg is the other.

The Womens’ World Cup continues for America today at 2:00 pm. The U.S. needs a win or a draw against Sweden. All those goals in the Americans’ 13-0 opening game against Thailand make the goal-differential tiebreaker almost a moot point, so even if the teams draw and each finish with seven points, first place goes to the U.S. The U.S. would play Spain in the first round of the tournament’s knockout phase in this scenario. That game would take place in Reims, where the U.S. played its first game and enjoyed considerable fan support (the city is less than an hour by train from Paris, making it easily accessible for Americans abroad).

The NBA draft will be held tonight and Zion Williamson, unless someone loses their mind, will be the number one pick for Minnesota, Ja Morant is expected to go 2nd to the Hornets and N0. 3, RJ Barrett to Miami. The Spurs will pick 9th. The draft will start at 6:00 pm tonight on ESPN.

Jason Kipnis hit two home runs, going back-to-back with Roberto Perez during a five-run first inning, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Texas Rangers 10-4 on Wednesday night. Game 4 of the series is this afternoon at 1:05 on 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT.

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot in the back by a gunman who mistook him for the real target, another man who was seated at the same table at an outdoor cafe, Dominican officials said Wednesday. The Dominican Republic’s attorney general and national police director told reporters that the attempted murder was ordered from the United States by Victor Hugo Gomez, an associate of Mexico’s Gulf Cartel. They said Gomez had hired a gang of killers to eliminate his cousin, whom Gomez suspected of turning him into Dominican drug investigators in 2011.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a GIF on his Instagram account of him throwing to wide receiver Josh Gordon, with a source saying the two connected for a workout together on Tuesday. Gordon played in 11 games for the Patriots last season, totaling 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns before he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL on Dec. 20 for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the league’s substance abuse policy.