City officials in Amarillo are asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on a surveillance camera at the Amarillo Zoo. KFDA reports security cameras captured the image around 1:25 am on May 21 inside a perimeter fence at the Amarillo Zoo. City officials said there were no signs of vandalism or attempted entry into the zoo, and there was no known harm. Now, the city is encouraging the public to submit ideas for what the figure could be. They now refer to the strange visitor as a UAO – Unidentified Amarillo Object.