Uber Eats Shares What Customers Are Craving During Coronavirus Lockdown

With Americans under coronavirus lockdown across much of the country, people are ordering food in a lot more than usual. Uber Eats said orders are up 30% since mid-March, about when the pandemic was declared a national emergency, and it has the info on what people are craving. The most popular beverages being ordered via Uber Eats are soda, Thai iced tea, Horchata, iced coffee and lemonade. The most popular soups are miso, wonton, hot and sour, egg drop and chicken. And the most ordered desserts are tiramisu, baklava, cheesecake, banana pudding and churros. Uber Eats also revealed the most popular takeout dishes ordered in March in 35 states. Two of the most popular? Fries and Pad Thai:

Arizona: French fries

California: Chicken tikka masala

Colorado: Carne asada fries

Connecticut: Burrito bowl

Florida: French fries

Georgia: Pad Thai

Hawaii: BBQ mixed plate

Illinois: French fries

Indiana: Waffle fries

Iowa: Large poke bowl

Kentucky: Pad Thai

Louisiana: Chips with queso

Maine: Cheese pazzo bread

Maryland: Egg, bacon and cheese

Massachusetts: Burrito

Michigan: Pad Thai

Minnesota: Garlic naan

Missouri: Crab Rangoon

Montana: Enchiladas

Nevada: Chicken teriyaki bowl

New Jersey: Chicken sandwich

New York: Jerk chicken

North Carolina: Nachos

Ohio: Notso fries

Oklahoma: Spicy tuna roll

Oregon: Fried chicken

Pennsylvania: Cheesesteak

Rhode Island: Hot dog

South Carolina: French fries

Tennessee: Pad Thai

Texas: Pad Thai

Utah: Carne asada fries

Virginia: French fries

Washington: French fries

Wisconsin: Crab Rangoon