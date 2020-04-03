UIL Amends Suspension of Activities Due to COVID-19

AUSTIN — Under the Executive Order, issued by Governor Greg Abbott, that mandates schools remain temporarily closed through Monday, May 4, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) is further modifying contingency plans. The UIL is extending its previously announced timeline for completing UIL activities in this academic school year.

The UIL bases these modifications on schools resuming operations on Monday, May 4, 2020. As that date approaches, UIL will monitor all available information and provide member schools with more specific guidance on district and post-season date adjustments related to this new extension.

All in-person practices, rehearsals, and workouts remain suspended until further notice, and remote instruction remains in place. UIL remains committed to providing a reasonable acclimatization period for rehearsals and practices to occur before resuming contests and games. All decisions remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state, and federal officials.

The UIL will continue to provide timely, ongoing updates and is reassessing this ever-changing situation daily. Please continue to check the UIL website and social media accounts for further updates.