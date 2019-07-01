UIL Announces Lone Star Cup Winners

2018-19 UIL Lone Star Cup Winners Announced

AUSTIN, Texas – The University Interscholastic League announced the six winners of the 2018-19 UIL Lone Star Cup on Monday.

Southlake Carroll returned to the top of its class in Conference 6A, winning its seventh overall UIL Lone Star Cup. The Dragons won state championships in girls and boys swimming & diving, girls soccer and baseball, and placed teams in the top five at state in girls and boys cross country, girls golf, and spirit. The seventh Cup victory puts the Dragons in a tie for third-most UIL Lone Star Cup wins.

In Conference 5A, Dallas Highland Park extended its lead of the most all-time UIL Lone Star Cup victories with its 11thwin. The Scots earned 124 points (tied with Argyle for most of any school in 2018-19) with state championships in football, girls soccer, boys golf, and team tennis. Dallas Highland Park also had state bronze medal winners in academics, boys wrestling, and boys swimming & diving.

Argyle extended its record streak by earning its eighth consecutive UIL Lone Star Cup victory. The Conference 4A winner took home state championships in academics, girls basketball, and baseball, and made state runners-up in marching band and boys golf. The win gives the Eagles a total of 10 Cup victories, which is the second most all-time.

Brock went back-to-back, winning its second consecutive UIL Lone Star Cup in Conference 3A. The Eagles won state silver medalists in boys basketball, state semifinalists in softball and made deep playoff runs in football, volleyball, girls basketball and baseball. This is the third time in school history that Brock has won back-to-back UIL Lone Star Cups (2009-10, 2015-16, 2018-19).

Mason captured its second UIL Lone Star Cup victory with a school-record 76 points in Conference 2A. The Punchers were state champions in football, state semifinalists in girls basketball and earned points for the most match wins at state tennis. Mason also earned points in academics by winning district, region and placing fifth at state.

In Conference 1A, Nazareth earned its third-consecutive UIL Lone State Cup. With a state championship in girls basketball, a state semifinalist in boys basketball and third-place state team in girls cross country, the Swifts earned 62 total points in 2018-19. Nazareth’s academics, tennis, football and baseball teams also contributed points toward the victory.

The UIL Lone Star Cup recognizes six high schools (one in each of the six UIL conferences) based on their overall team achievement in a variety of sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships. All UIL member high schools in good standing are included for contention for the UIL Lone Star Cup. Trophy presentations will take place in the fall at events chosen by the winning schools.

The UIL Lone Star Cup program began during the 1997-98 school year.

Below are the Top 25 schools in each conference for this year’s UIL Lone Star Cup Standings:

CONFERENCE 6A

Place School Points 1 Southlake Carroll 120 2 Austin Westlake 104 3 Lewisville Flower Mound 92 4 Conroe The Woodlands 91 5 Allen 85 6 Fort Bend Ridge Point 68 7 Austin Vandegrift 67.5 8 Duncanville 67 9 Laredo United 64 10 Austin Lake Travis 63.5 11 Prosper 62 12 Cypress Ranch 60 Laredo Alexander 60 14 Katy Seven Lakes 59 San Antonio Reagan 59 16 Katy 58 17 Arlington Martin 57 18 Coppell 56 19 Katy Tompkins 55 20 Humble Kingwood 53 21 Edinburg Vela 51 Waco Midway 51 Wolfforth Frenship 51 24 League City Clear Springs 49 Rockwall 49

CONFERENCE 5A

Place School Points 1 Dallas Highland Park 124 2 Dripping Springs 92 3 Georgetown 76 4 Cedar Park 75 5 Lucas Lovejoy 73 6 Frisco Wakeland 72 7 Aledo 63 Kerrville Tivy 63 9 Boerne Champion 61 Friendswood 61 11 Mission Sharyland Pioneer 58 12 Canyon Randall 57 Humble Kingwood Park 57 14 Alvin Shadow Creek 54 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 54 Grapevine 54 17 Amarillo 53 College Station 53 19 Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 52 Colleyville Heritage 52 San Antonio Alamo Heights 52 22 Mansfield Legacy 51 North Richland Hills Birdville 51 24 Hallsville 50 25 McKinney North 48 Mission Sharyland 48

CONFERENCE 4A

Place School Points 1 Argyle 124 2 Canyon 110 3 Liberty Hill 92 4 Melissa 89 5 Decatur 88 6 Midlothian Heritage 85 7 La Vernia 68 8 Huffman Hargrave 66 9 Andrews 65 Stephenville 65 11 Texarkana Pleasant Grove 64 12 China Spring 59 Lamar Fulshear 59 14 Kennedale 58 Lorena 58 16 Paris North Lamar 57 17 Salado

