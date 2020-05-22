UIL Band Practice Guidelines

UIL Releases Summer Strength and Conditioning and Marching Band Practice Guidelines

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) released requirements and guidelines for its member schools to begin limited UIL summer strength, conditioning, and marching band practice starting June 8, 2020. The restrictions are due to the lifting of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic across the state of Texas.

All information is on the UIL website at the following links:

https://www.uiltexas.org/athletics/covid-19-information

https://www.uiltexas.org/music/covid-19-information

Schools may use discretion when considering whether or not to offer in-person programs, and areas of the state facing COVID-19 related challenges should consult with local health officials to determine what additional restrictions you should add to these guidelines. Schools that are deciding to move forward with offering in-person activities are encouraged to do so carefully and vigilantly, ensuring safety requirements outlined in this approach and strictly adhered to them to mitigate risk.

The information provided and dates are subject to change based on COVID-19 related details. UIL will continue to work with state officials and monitor CDC and other federal guidance to determine any potential modifications to these guidelines.

“We are cautiously optimistic about beginning summer strength and conditioning programs and marching band practices that safely. It allows students to get back to working with their coaches and directors in preparation for the 2020-2021 school year,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “While we are eager to resume UIL activities, we must do so carefully, deliberately, and understand that major adjustments are needed to ensure safety. The requirements outline an approach designed to help schools mitigate risk while ensuring students are physically prepared to return to activities in the Fall, should state and federal guidelines allow.”

It is an evolving situation. Please continue to check the UIL website and social media accounts for further updates.