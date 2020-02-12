UIL Committee Results

UIL State Executive Committee Meeting Results

AUSTIN, Texas —The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Wednesday to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and issue penalties for UIL rule violations.

The Duncanville High School football program was issued one-year probation and a public reprimand for the violation of UIL rules regarding the employment of coaches. Head football coach Reginald Samples received one-year probation and suspended for the first game of the 2020 Football season.

The UIL State Executive Committee upheld the ruling of the district executive committee issued to the Beeville Jones High School boys basketball program. The school’s forfeiture of three games stands.

The UIL denied appeals for two student-athletes from Gilmer High School, and a student-athlete from El Paso Bel Air High School for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous rulings of the district executive committees.