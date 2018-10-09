Hess Lawn Mower Header
UIL Committee Results

6 hours ago

 

UIL State Executive Committee Meeting Results

AUSTIN, Texas — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Tuesday to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes.

Student-athletes from Duncanville High School, Little Elm High School, and Fort Worth Dunbar High School were denied appeals for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous rulings of the district executive committees.

A student-athlete from Elkhart High School was granted an appeal for varsity eligibility. After hearing testimony from all parties, it was determined that this student did not change schools for athletic purposes.

