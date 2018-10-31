Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

UIL Cross Country State Meet

2 hours ago

UIL Cross Country State Meet Information

AUSTIN, TX — The 2018 UIL Cross Country State Championships will be held Saturday, Nov. 3 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

Meet Schedule:
8:30 a.m. 6A Girls
9:10 a.m. 6A Boys
9:50 a.m. 1A Girls
10:20 a.m. 1A Boys
11:00 a.m. 2A Girls
11:30 a.m. 2A Boys
12:10 p.m. 3A Girls
12:40 p.m. 3A Boys
1:20 p.m. 4A Girls
1:50 p.m. 4A Boys
2:30 p.m. 5A Girls
3:10 p.m. 5A Boys

State Meet participants may be found on the UIL website at the following link http://www.uiltexas.org/cross-country/state/cross-country-state-meet-qualifiers-results.

Complete meet results may be found on the UIL website at http://www.uiltexas.org/ throughout the day Saturday.

Admission is $10 per adult and $7 for per student. Parking and shuttle service will be available at Dell Diamond for $5 per car. Tickets are only available on-site and will be CASH ONLY.

The 2018 UIL Cross Country State Meet will be available LIVE on the NFHS Network. Live coverage of the UIL Cross Country State Meet begins on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 8:30 a.m. CST. Fans, family, and alumni unable to attend the event can watch the Cross Country State Meet live online with a subscription at http://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/uil. Subscribers can also see it on the go by downloading the NFHS Network app for iPhone and Android devices.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     