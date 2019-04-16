UIL Denies Daingerfield’s Appeal

UIL State Executive Committee Meeting Results

AUSTIN, Texas — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Tuesday to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and issue penalties for UIL rule violations.

El Paso Eastlake High School and Wichita Falls Rider High School boys soccer programs received two years probation and a public reprimand for fighting with opponents. Involved student-athletes were issued punishments handed out by each institution before the meeting.

El Paso Eastlake High School head boys soccer coach Gibby Widner and Wichita Falls Rider High School head boys soccer coach Dustin Holly were given two years probation, a public reprimand, and a two-game suspension next season.

Student-athletes from Cypress Lakes High School, Cisco High School, and Daingerfield High School were denied appeals for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous rulings of the district executive committees.

Albany High School softball coach Jimmy Fuentes and Plano Senior High School soccer coach Tex McCullough were denied an appeal of an ejection from a contest and were issued a public reprimand, one-year probation, and additional training.