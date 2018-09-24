UIL Executive Meeting

UIL State Executive Committee to Meet

AUSTIN, TX — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 am on Monday, Sept. 25, at the Marriott Austin in Round Rock to determine the eligibility of student-athletes and discuss alleged rule violations.

A schedule of Tuesday’s hearings follows.

HEARINGS (AA-HH)

9:00 a.m. AA. Round Rock Stony Point High School: Appeal of District 13-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

9:45 am BB. Mount Calm High School: Appeal of District 12-1A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

10:30 am CC. Fort Bend Marshall High School: Appeal of District 11-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

11:15 am DD. Zephyr High School: Appeal of District 15-1A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

12:40 pm EE. White Settlement Brewer High School: Appeal of District 3-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

1:25 pm FF. Valley Mills High School, Student A: Appeal of District 7-2A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

2:10 pm GG. Valley Mills High School, Student B: Appeal of District 7-2A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

EMERGENCY STATE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING (AA)

3:00 p.m. AA. Consideration of Penalties for Violations of Section 50(a)(3), Student Violations, Section 51(b)(1), School District Personnel Violations, and Section 52(b), UIL School Violations

1. Involved Student-Athletes

2. Coach David Donnell, Sanderson High School

3. Coach Arturo Alferez, Marfa High School

4. Sanderson High School

5. Marfa High School

The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting and all interested parties are welcome to attend.