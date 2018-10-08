Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
UIL Executive Meeting

6 hours ago

UIL State Executive Committee to Meet

AUSTIN, TX — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 am on Tuesday (Oct 9) at the Marriott Austin in Round Rock to determine the eligibility of student-athletes and discuss alleged rule violations.

A schedule of Tuesday’s hearings follows.

HEARINGS (AA-DD)
9:00 a.m. AA. Duncanville High School: Appeal of District 8-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.
9:45 a.m. BB. Little Elm High School: Appeal of District 5-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.
10:30 a.m. CC. Elkhart High School: Appeal of District 11-3A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.
11:15 a.m. DD. Fort Worth Dunbar High School: Appeal of District 6-4A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting and all interested parties are welcome to attend.

