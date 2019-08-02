UIL Executive Meeting

UIL State Executive Committee to Meet

AUSTIN, Texas —The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 am on Tuesday (Aug 6) at the Courtyard Marriott in Pflugerville to determine the eligibility of student-athletes.

A schedule of tomorrow’s hearings follows.

HEARING (AA-DD)

9:30 a.m. AA. Fort Worth Western Hills High School: Appeal of District 9-4A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes. 10:15 a.m. BB. Garland Sachse High School: Appeal of District 10-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes. 11:00 a.m. CC. El Paso Americas High School: Appeal of District 1-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting and all interested parties are welcome to attend.