UIL Executive Meeting

UIL State Executive Committee to Meet

AUSTIN, Texas — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 am Wednesday, Nov 3, via teleconference to determine the eligibility of student-athletes. It will be available Live on the UIL State Executive Committee Page.

A schedule of Wednesday’s hearing follows

Hearing (AA-DD)

9:00 a.m. AA. Pflugerville Weiss High School: Appeal of District 18-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes. 9:45 a.m. BB. Laredo Alexander High School: Appeal of District 30-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes. 10:30 a.m. CC. Sanger High School: Appeal of District 4-4A Division II Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes. 11:15 a.m. DD. Apollo Junior High School, Richardson ISD: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Shane Smith

The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome.