UIL Executive Meeting With Leonard

UIL State Executive Committee to Meet

AUSTIN, Texas — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 am Thursday, April 8, via teleconference to determine student athlete’s eligibility. It will be available Live on the UIL State Executive Committee Page. Please note that there is no physical location for this meeting to ensure safe social distancing, and it is only accessible via the live stream.

A schedule of Thursday’s hearing follows:

Hearing (AA-DD)

9:00 am

AA.

Plano West Senior High School: Appeal of District 6-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

9:45 am

BB.

Cleveland High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Georgi Tarpomanov

10:05 am

CC.

Leonard High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Rae Holden

10:25 am

DD.

Castroville Medina Valley High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Nathan Payne

The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to follow online.