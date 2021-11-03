UIL Executive Results

UIL State Executive Committee Meeting Results

AUSTIN, Texas — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Wednesday to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and issue penalties for UIL rule violations.

Student-athletes from Pflugerville Weiss High School, Laredo Alexander High School, and Sanger High School the UIL denied an appeal for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous ruling of the district executive committee.

Richardson Apollo Junior High School Coach Shane Smith was issued a public reprimand, one-year probation, and additional training.

The State Executive Committee also met for an emergency hearing. The committee found that the Haskell High School football team did not play an ineligible player this season and, therefore, will not be required to forfeit any games this season. The UIL ruled that the student-athlete in question was eligible to play.