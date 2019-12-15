UIL Football State Championships Information

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2019 UIL Football State Championships will take place this Wednesday through Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – McLean (13-1) vs. Blum (12-2) – 11:00 am

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – Matador Motley County (11-3) vs. Richland Springs (12-0) – 2:00 pm

Conference 2A Division I – Post (15-0) vs. Refugio (15-0) – 7:00 pm

To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 18, please go to the following link: https://seatgeek.com/uil-state-championships-1a-di-1a-dii-2a-di-tickets/football/2019-12-18-11-am/5083399

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

Conference 2A Division II – Hamlin (12-2) vs. Mart (12-3) – 11:00 am

Conference 3A Division I – Pottsboro (15-0) vs. Grandview (14-1) – 3:00 pm

Conference 3A Division II – Gunter (14-1) vs. Omaha Pewitt (14-1) – 7:00 pm

To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 19, please go to the following link: https://seatgeek.com/uil-state-championships-2a-dii-3a-di-3a-dii-tickets/football/2019-12-19-11-am/5083400

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

Conference 4A Division I – Waco La Vega (14-1) vs. Carthage (15-0) – 11:00 am

Conference 4A Division II – Texarkana Pleasant Grove (14-1) vs. Wimberley (12-3) – 3:00 pm

Conference 5A Division I – Denton Ryan (15-0) vs. Alvin Shadow Creek (15-0) – 7:00 pm

To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 20, please go to the following link: https://seatgeek.com/uil-state-championships-conf-4a-di-4a-dii-5a-di-tickets/football/2019-12-20-11-am/5083402

Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019

Conference 5A Division II – Aledo (14-1) vs. Fort Bend Marshall (14-1) – 11:00 am

Conference 6A Division I Duncanville (15-0) vs. Galena Park North Shore (14-1) – 3:00 pm

Conference 6A Division II – Denton Guyer (14-1) vs. Austin Westlake (14-1) – 7:00 pm

To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 21, please go to the following link: https://seatgeek.com/uil-state-championships-conf-5a-dii-6a-di-6a-dii-tickets/football/2019-12-21-11-am/5083401

Media Credentials

To request media credentials for the UIL Football State Championships, please submit an online media credential request form, which can be found on the UIL website at https://www.uiltexas.org/form/media-credentials/request.php?sport=footballby the media credential deadline, noon Tuesday, Dec. 17. Please refer to the UIL Football State Championship Media Policy on the UIL website for media credential guidelines. Media credentials may only be picked up on game days at the AT&T Stadium North Ticket Office.

AT&T Stadium Bag Policy

The AT&T Stadium Bag Policy will be in effect during all UIL Football State Championship games. This policy states that fans cannot bring any purse, bag, or container more substantial than a small clutch bag. Prohibited items include binocular cases, briefcases, camera bags, cinch bags, diaper bags, fanny packs, and seat cushions. Fans may bring clear bags, including a clear tote that does not exceed 12x6x12 inches or a clear one-gallon re-sealable storage bag. More information found at the following link: http://www.uiltexas.org/files/athletics/ATT_Stadium_Bag_Policy.pdf

UIL Football State Championship Games Telecast Schedule (Dec. 18-21)

All UIL 1A Six-Man and 11-man games televised on either Fox Sports Southwest or Fox Sports Southwest Plus.

For more broadcast information of the UIL Football State Championship, please visit the UIL website at https://www.uiltexas.org/football/state/football-state-championships-broadcast-information