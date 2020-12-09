UIL Football State Championships Information

The 2020 UIL Football State Championships for Conference 1A-4A will take place Dec. 16-18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Conference 1A Six-Man Division II –
Balmorhea (11-1) vs. Richland Springs (12-0) – 11:00 am
Conference 1A Six-Man Division I –
Sterling City (14-0) vs. May (13-1) – 2:00 pm
Conference 2A Division II – 7:00 pm
To purchase tickets for the games on December 16, please go to the following link: Click Here.
Thursday, December 17, 2020
Conference 2A Division I – 11:00 am
Conference 3A Division II – 3:00 pm
Conference 3A Division I – 7:00 pm.
To purchase tickets for the games on December 17, please go to the following link: Click Here.
Friday, December 18, 2020
Conference 4A Division II – 12:00 pm
To purchase tickets for this game on December 18, please go to the following link: Click Here.
Conference 4A Division I – 7:00 pm.
To purchase tickets for this game on December 18, please go to the following link: Click Here.
Face Coverings
AT&T Stadium requires that all guests have to wear a face-covering at all times, including stadium parking lots, except when they are actively eating or drinking. For full AT&T Stadium health & safety guidelines, please visit their Safe Stadium information page.
AT&T Stadium Bag Policy
The AT&T Stadium Bag Policy will be in effect during all UIL Football State Championship games. This policy states that fans cannot bring any purse, bag, or container more extensive than a small clutch bag. Prohibited items include binocular cases, briefcases, camera bags, cinch bags, diaper bags, fanny packs, and seat cushions. Fans may bring clear bags, including a clear tote that does not exceed 12x6x12 inches or a clear one-gallon re-sealable storage bag. You can find more information at https://attstadium.com/stadium-info/bags/.
UIL Football State Championship Games Telecast Schedule (Dec. 16-18)
Either Fox Sports Southwest or Fox Sports Southwest Plus will televise all UIL 1A Six-Man and 11-man games. Fox Sports Go App has all games listed.
For more broadcast information on the UIL Football State Championship, please visit the UIL website at https://www.uiltexas.org/football/state/football-state-championships-broadcast-information.