UIL Football State Championships Information

The 2020 UIL Football State Championships for Conference 1A-4A will take place Dec. 16-18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II –

Balmorhea (11-1) vs. Richland Springs (12-0) – 11:00 am

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I –

Sterling City (14-0) vs. May (13-1) – 2:00 pm

Conference 2A Division II – 7:00 pm

To purchase tickets for the games on December 16, please go to the following link: Click Here.

Thursday, December 17, 2020

Conference 2A Division I – 11:00 am

Conference 3A Division II – 3:00 pm

Conference 3A Division I – 7:00 pm.

To purchase tickets for the games on December 17, please go to the following link: Click Here.

Friday, December 18, 2020

Conference 4A Division II – 12:00 pm

To purchase tickets for this game on December 18, please go to the following link: Click Here.

Conference 4A Division I – 7:00 pm.

To purchase tickets for this game on December 18, please go to the following link: Click Here.

Face Coverings

AT&T Stadium requires that all guests have to wear a face-covering at all times, including stadium parking lots, except when they are actively eating or drinking. For full AT&T Stadium health & safety guidelines, please visit their Safe Stadium information page.

AT&T Stadium Bag Policy

The AT&T Stadium Bag Policy will be in effect during all UIL Football State Championship games. This policy states that fans cannot bring any purse, bag, or container more extensive than a small clutch bag. Prohibited items include binocular cases, briefcases, camera bags, cinch bags, diaper bags, fanny packs, and seat cushions. Fans may bring clear bags, including a clear tote that does not exceed 12x6x12 inches or a clear one-gallon re-sealable storage bag. You can find more information at https://attstadium.com/stadium-info/bags/.

UIL Football State Championship Games Telecast Schedule (Dec. 16-18)

Either Fox Sports Southwest or Fox Sports Southwest Plus will televise all UIL 1A Six-Man and 11-man games. Fox Sports Go App has all games listed.

For more broadcast information on the UIL Football State Championship, please visit the UIL website at https://www.uiltexas.org/football/state/football-state-championships-broadcast-information.