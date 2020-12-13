UIL Football State Playoffs

UIL Football State Championships Information -Updated-

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2020 UIL Football State Championships for Conference 1A-4A will take place Dec. 16-18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – Balmorhea (11-1) vs. Richland Springs (12-0) – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – Sterling City (14-0) vs. May (13-1) – 2:00 p.m.

Conference 2A Division II – Windthorst (14-1) vs. Mart (14-0) – 7:00 p.m.

To purchase tickets for the games on December 16, please go to the following link: Click here.

Thursday, December 17, 2020

Conference 2A Division I – Post (15-0) vs. Shiner (13-0) – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 3A Division II – Canadian (14-1) vs. Franklin (12-2) – 3:00 p.m.

Conference 3A Division I – Tuscola Jim Ned (13-1) vs. Hallettsville (13-2) – 7:00 p.m.

To purchase tickets for the games on December 17, please go to the following link: Click here.

Friday, December 18, 2020

Conference 4A Division II – Gilmer (14-1) vs. Carthage (13-0) – noon.

To purchase tickets for this game on December 18, please go to the following link: Click here.

Conference 4A Division I – Argyle (15-0) vs. Lindale (13-2) – 7:00 p.m.

To purchase tickets for this game on December 18, please go to the following link: Click here.

Face Coverings

AT&T Stadium requires all guests to wear a face-covering at all times (including stadium parking lots), except when they are actively eating or drinking. For full AT&T Stadium health & safety guidelines, please visit their Safe Stadium information page.

AT&T Stadium Bag Policy

The AT&T Stadium Bag Policy will be in effect during all UIL Football State Championship games. This policy states that fans cannot bring any purse, bag, or container more extensive than a small clutch bag. Prohibited items include binocular cases, briefcases, camera bags, cinch bags, diaper bags, fanny packs, and seat cushions. Fans may bring clear bags, including a clear tote that does not exceed 12x6x12 inches or a clear one-gallon re-sealable storage bag. You can find more information at the following link: https://attstadium.com/stadium-info/bags/.

UIL Football State Championship Games Telecast Schedule (Dec. 16-18)

Either Fox Sports Southwest or Fox Sports Southwest Plus will televise all UIL 1A Six-Man and 11-man games. You can also find all games on the Fox Sports Go App.

For more broadcast information on the UIL Football State Championship, please visit the UIL website at https://www.uiltexas.org/football/state/football-state-championships-broadcast-information.