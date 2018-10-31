UIL Football Tickets On Sale

Tickets Go on Sale for UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium

AUSTIN, TX — Tickets for the 2018 UIL Football State Championships being played at AT&T Stadium are available for purchase. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be played at the same location. Tickets may be purchased online through ticketmaster.com.

UIL Football State Championships

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 – $15 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 19)

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – 2:00 p.m.

Conference 2A Division II – 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 19, please go to the following link: http://www.seatgeek.com/e/events/4606597

Thursday, December 20, 2018 – $15 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 20)

Conference 2A Division I – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 3A Division II – 3:00 p.m.

Conference 3A Division I – 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 20, please go to the following link: http://www.seatgeek.com/e/events/4606596

Friday, December 21, 2018 – $15 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 21)

Conference 4A Division II – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 4A Division I – 3:00 p.m.

Conference 5A Division II – 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 21, please go to the following link: http://www.seatgeek.com/e/events/4606595

Saturday, December 22, 2018 – $15 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 22)

Conference 5A Division I – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 6A Division II – 3:00 p.m.

Conference 6A Division I – 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 22, please go to the following link: http://www.seatgeek.com/e/events/4606594