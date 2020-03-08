2020 UIL Girls Basketball State All-Tournament Teams
2020 UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament
All-Tournament Teams
(As selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association)
Conference 1A
Name, School, Class, Height, Position
Addie Dyer, Nazareth, So., 5-8, Guard
*Emma Kleman, Nazareth, Jr., 5-7, Guard
Makenzy Corrales, Nazareth, So., 5-6, Guard
Maggie Peacock, Lipan, Jr., 6-0, Forward/Center
Chelsea Lott, Lipan, Fr., 5-9, Guard
Conference 2A
Name, School, Class, Height, Position
*Camryn Armes, Gruver, So., 5-4, Guard
Bailey Maupin, Gruver, So., 5-10, Guard-Forward
Andi Salgado, Gruver, Jr., 5-8, Forward
Martie McCoy, Muenster, So., 5-10, Forward
Annie Anderle, Muenster, Jr., 5-9, Guard
Conference 3A
Name, School, Class, Height, Position
*Bree Brattain, Shallowater, So., 5-8, Guard
Jenna Willer, Shallowater, So., 5-4, Guard
Taylor Moravcik, Shallowater, Jr., 5-9, Center
Jordyn Beaty, Woodville, Sr., 6-1, Forward
Jayda Argumon, Woodville, Sr., 5-6 Guard
Conference 4A
Name, School, Class, Height, Position
*McKinna Brackens, Fairfield, Fr., 5-10, Guard/Forward
Braden Bossier, Fairfield, Sr., 6-1, Center
Jada Clark, Fairfield, Sr., 5-4, Guard
Rhyle McKinney, Argyle, Sr., 5-10, Guard
Brooklyn Carl, Argyle, Sr., 5-9, Guard
Conference 5A
Name, School, Class, Height, Position
*Jazzy Owens-Barnett, Frisco Liberty, So., 5-7, Guard
Maya Jain, Frisco Liberty, Jr., 5-9, Guard
Lily Ziemkiewicz, Frisco Liberty, Jr., 5-10, Guard
Sahara Jones, San Antonio Veterans Memorial, Sr., 6-1, Guard/Forward
Brenna Perez, San Antonio Veterans Memorial, Sr., 6-0, Guard/Forward
Conference 6A
Name, School, Class, Height, Position
*Deja Kelly, Duncanville, Sr., 5-9, Guard
Tristen Taylor, Duncanville, Fr., 5-5, Guard
Zaria Rufus, Duncanville, Jr., 6-0, Guard/Forward
Kyndall Hunter, Cypress Creek, Jr., 5-8, Guard
Taylor Jackson, Cypress Creek, Jr., 6-3, Center
*-Denotes Championship Game MVP selected by the media