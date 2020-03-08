2020 UIL Girls Basketball State All-Tournament Teams

2020 UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament

All-Tournament Teams

(As selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association)

Conference 1A

Name, School, Class, Height, Position

Addie Dyer, Nazareth, So., 5-8, Guard

*Emma Kleman, Nazareth, Jr., 5-7, Guard

Makenzy Corrales, Nazareth, So., 5-6, Guard

Maggie Peacock, Lipan, Jr., 6-0, Forward/Center

Chelsea Lott, Lipan, Fr., 5-9, Guard

Conference 2A

Name, School, Class, Height, Position

*Camryn Armes, Gruver, So., 5-4, Guard

Bailey Maupin, Gruver, So., 5-10, Guard-Forward

Andi Salgado, Gruver, Jr., 5-8, Forward

Martie McCoy, Muenster, So., 5-10, Forward

Annie Anderle, Muenster, Jr., 5-9, Guard

Conference 3A

Name, School, Class, Height, Position

*Bree Brattain, Shallowater, So., 5-8, Guard

Jenna Willer, Shallowater, So., 5-4, Guard

Taylor Moravcik, Shallowater, Jr., 5-9, Center

Jordyn Beaty, Woodville, Sr., 6-1, Forward

Jayda Argumon, Woodville, Sr., 5-6 Guard

Conference 4A

Name, School, Class, Height, Position

*McKinna Brackens, Fairfield, Fr., 5-10, Guard/Forward

Braden Bossier, Fairfield, Sr., 6-1, Center

Jada Clark, Fairfield, Sr., 5-4, Guard

Rhyle McKinney, Argyle, Sr., 5-10, Guard

Brooklyn Carl, Argyle, Sr., 5-9, Guard

Conference 5A

Name, School, Class, Height, Position

*Jazzy Owens-Barnett, Frisco Liberty, So., 5-7, Guard

Maya Jain, Frisco Liberty, Jr., 5-9, Guard

Lily Ziemkiewicz, Frisco Liberty, Jr., 5-10, Guard

Sahara Jones, San Antonio Veterans Memorial, Sr., 6-1, Guard/Forward

Brenna Perez, San Antonio Veterans Memorial, Sr., 6-0, Guard/Forward

Conference 6A

Name, School, Class, Height, Position

*Deja Kelly, Duncanville, Sr., 5-9, Guard

Tristen Taylor, Duncanville, Fr., 5-5, Guard

Zaria Rufus, Duncanville, Jr., 6-0, Guard/Forward

Kyndall Hunter, Cypress Creek, Jr., 5-8, Guard

Taylor Jackson, Cypress Creek, Jr., 6-3, Center

*-Denotes Championship Game MVP selected by the media