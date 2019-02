UIL Girl’s Basketball State Tournament

UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament Pairings

2019 UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament

Feb. 28-March 2, 2019

Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

Thursday, February 28

Conference 1A Semifinals

8:30 a.m. – Dodd City (33-3) vs. Moulton (27-10)

10:00 a.m. – Hermleigh (30-5) vs. Nazareth (30-6)

Conference 3A Semifinals

1:30 p.m. – Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (35-0) vs. Wall (32-1)

3:00 p.m. – Woodville (38-1) vs. Poth (29-5)

Conference 5A Semifinals

7:00 p.m. – Kerrville Tivy (37-1) vs. Frisco Liberty (31-10)

8:30 p.m. – Fort Bend Hightower (38-2) vs. Amarillo (35-4)

Friday, March 1

Conference 2A Semifinals

8:30 a.m. – Martin’s Mill (37-0) vs. Panhandle (32-4)

10:00 a.m. – Mason (38-1) vs. Grapeland (28-8)

Conference 4A Semifinals

1:30 p.m. – Hardin-Jefferson (34-4) vs. Burnet (31-7)

3:00 p.m. – Dallas Lincoln (31-4) vs. Argyle (30-7)

Conference 6A Semifinals

7:00 p.m. – Converse Judson (36-5) vs. Allen (33-6)

8:30 p.m. – Humble Summer Creek (33-6) vs. DeSoto (32-6)

Saturday, March 2

8:30 a.m. – Conference 1A Final

10:00 a.m. – Conference 3A Final

1:30 p.m. – Conference 2A Final

3:00 p.m. – Conference 5A Final

7:00 p.m. – Conference 4A Final

8:30 p.m. – Conference 6A Final