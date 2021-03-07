UIL Girl’s State Basketball Playoffs

UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament Information

2021 UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament

March 10-11, 2021

Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

Wednesday, March 10

10:00 a.m. – Dodd City (31-0) vs. Nazareth (27-4) – Conference 1A Final

2:00 p.m. – Brownfield (28-1) vs. Fairfield (27-2) – Conference 3A Final

7:00 p.m. – Cedar Park (26-1) vs. Frisco Liberty (22-8) – Conference 5A Final

Thursday, March 11

10:00 a.m. – Lipan (29-3) vs. Martin’s Mill (28-4) – Conference 2A Final

2:00 p.m. – Hardin-Jefferson (29-0) vs. Canyon (30-1) – Conference 4A Final

7:00 p.m. – Cypress Creek (32-0) vs. DeSoto (27-2) – Conference 6A Final

*Home team is listed first

Tickets

You can purchase tickets through TicketMaster online. Session tickets will be available for $17.50 per session.

A limited number of tickets will be available to each participating school with a code sent to the school administration to send out to their fans. Ticket codes will be good for 24 hours. Once the code expires, all remaining tickets will be released to the general public to purchase.

Tickets are only good for ONE game. We clear the stadium every game. If you wish to attend more than one game, you will need to purchase a ticket for each game. There will be no all-tournament passes available.

All tickets will be digital and available through the fan’s mobile devices. There will be no ticket offices open on the day of the games, and there are no on-site ticket sales.

Due to the limited seating, we accept no passes, including ISD passes for admission.

Parking

Your parking information for the Girls Basketball State Tournament is on the UIL website at https://www.uiltexas.org/basketball/state-girls/girls-basketball-state-tournament-spectator-information.

Face Coverings

The Alamodome COVID-19 safety plan requires that face coverings be worn by all who enter the facility, including all spectators, workers, and team personnel (coaches, managers, players not actively in the game).

Alamodome Clear Bag Policy

To provide a safer environment for the public and to expedite fan entry into the Alamodome, the Alamodome has implemented a Clear Bag Policy (similar to the NFL Clear Bag Policy) that limits the size type brought into the Alamodome. The clear bag guidelines are here. All spectators will need to comply with the clear bag policy for entry into the arena.

UIL App

UIL State is the official mobile app for all UIL State Championships. The app features spectator information, schedules, team profiles, and live stats. It is free and available for immediate download in the App Store and Google Play.

Tournament Broadcast Information

NFHS Network and FOX Sports Southwest will combine to webcast and televise the UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament games. Complete broadcast information is on the UIL website at https://www.uiltexas.org/basketball/state-girls/girls-basketball-state-tournament-broadcast-information.