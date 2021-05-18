UIL Golf-Tennis State Tournements

2021 UIL Boys Golf Tournament First Round Results

1A Boys: Lighthouse Country Club//Yardage: 6,257// Par 71

Team Results

School Players Day 1 Score Day 2 Score Total Score Notes Roscoe Highland Levi Muncy, Garrison Eaker, Dylan Natha, Ruger Duniven, Seth Garrett 376.00 0.00 376 Sterling City Thomas Mackie, Jarett Justiss, Cross Knittel, Jace Clark, Casey Jack Miller 376.00 0.00 376 Garden City Kent Cates, Walton Marshall, Brock Braden, Seth Lara, Nick Lara 389.00 0.00 389 Jonesboro Hunter Thompson, Logan Necessary, Jeffrey Morse*, Michael Kaibas, Costin Allison 391.00 0.00 391 Crowell Trent Baize, Austin Hernandez, Brayden Hernandez, Colby Carroll, Seth Bearden 396.00 0.00 396 Meadow Niko Castaneda, Bryden Smith, Dylon Fabila, Taylor Caswell, Brady Caswell 408.00 0.00 408 Briscoe Fort Elliott Marshal Meininger, Boone Begert, Gavin McDowell, Gavin Boydston, Gatlin Goad 413.00 0.00 413 Sidney Landon Cheatham, Michiel Lindeque, Hayden Brawley, Grant Drummond, Jordan Scheriger 428.00 0.00 428 Richland Springs Kenny Triplett, Jayden Bryant, Jadeyn Sutherland, TJ Grant, Chase Gossett 430.00 0.00 430 Gilmer Union Hill Andrew Topp, Elijah Young, Mathew Massingill, Saige Hendrix 438.00 0.00 438 Oglesby Blake Thompson, Gunner Shultz, Ian Markum, Brodie Fisher, Davin Barrow 440.00 0.00 440 Moulton Kaddin Tesch, Tren Meisetschleager, Talan Darilek, Colby Blahuta, John Berckenhoff 474.00 0.00 474

Individuals

Name School Day 1 Score Day 2 Score Total Score Notes Gatlin Goad Briscoe Fort Elliott 72.00 0.00 72 Seth Beardeen Crowell 79.00 0.00 79 Seth Garrett Roscoe Highland 80.00 0.00 80 Saige Hendrix Gilmer Union Hill 84.00 0.00 84 Blade Wood Blackwell 86.00 0.00 86 Jace Clark Sterling City 86.00 0.00 86 Nick Lara Garden City 87.00 0.00 87 Nolan Steelman Utopia 87.00 0.00 87 Brady Caswell Meadow 87.00 0.00 87 Bryce Archer Knippa 88.00 0.00 88 Rhett Sims Avery 90.00 0.00 90 Braden Welch Lenorah Grady 90.00 0.00 90 Andrew Stafford Matador Motley County 90.00 0.00 90 Dylan Natha Roscoe Highland 92.00 0.00 92 Drew Porter Ira 92.00 0.00 92 Casey Jack Miller Sterling City 93.00 0.00 93 Jeffrey Morse Jonesboro 94.00 0.00 94 Jarett Justiss Sterling City 94.00 0.00 94 Gavin Boydston Briscoe Fort Elliott 95.00 0.00 95 Taylor Caswell Meadow 95.00 0.00 95 Brayden Hernandez Crowell 95.00 0.00 95 Seth Lara Garden City 96.00 0.00 96 Brock Braden Garden City 97.00 0.00 97 Whit Fuller Gordon 97.00 0.00 97 Hunter Thompson Jonesboro 98.00 0.00 98 Jordan Scheriger Sidney 98.00 0.00 98 Garrison Eaker Roscoe Highland 99.00 0.00 99 Costin Allison Jonesboro 99.00 0.00 99 Brodie Fisher Oglesby 99.00 0.00 99 Grant Drummond Sidney 99.00 0.00 99 Colby Blahuta Moulton 99.00 0.00 99

UIL State Tennis Tournament Information

AUSTIN, TX — The 2021 UIL State Tennis Tournament will be held May 20-21 in San Antonio. The tournament will be at three locations: Blossom Tennis Center, AnneMarie Tennis Center, and Northside Tennis Center.

Schedule:

Thursday, May 20 (Quarterfinals & Semifinals)

Conference 1A-2A – Blossom Tennis Center

Conference 3A-4A – Annemarie Tennis Center

Conferences 5A-6A – Northside Tennis Center

Friday, May 21 (Finals)

Conferences 1A-3A – Blossom Tennis Center

Conference 4A-6A – Northside Tennis Center

Tickets: One-Day Pass: $20.00 (Age 2+ will need to purchase a ticket)

Two-Day Tournament Pass: $35.00

Tickets are to be sold online only and are available for purchase here: Click Here.

Face Coverings & Facility Protocol:

Per Northside ISD and Northeast ISD policy, face coverings are required and must be worn appropriately over the nose and mouth at all times.

UIL App:

UIL State is the official mobile app for all UIL State Championships. The app features spectator information, schedules, team profiles, and live stats. It is free and available for immediate download in the App Store and Google Play.