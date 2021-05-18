UIL Golf-Tennis State Tournements

2021 UIL Boys Golf Tournament First Round Results
1A Boys: Lighthouse Country Club//Yardage: 6,257// Par 71
Team Results
|School
|Players
|Day 1 Score
|Day 2 Score
|Total Score
|Notes
|Roscoe Highland
|Levi Muncy, Garrison Eaker, Dylan Natha, Ruger Duniven, Seth Garrett
|376.00
|0.00
|376
|Sterling City
|Thomas Mackie, Jarett Justiss, Cross Knittel, Jace Clark, Casey Jack Miller
|376.00
|0.00
|376
|Garden City
|Kent Cates, Walton Marshall, Brock Braden, Seth Lara, Nick Lara
|389.00
|0.00
|389
|Jonesboro
|Hunter Thompson, Logan Necessary, Jeffrey Morse*, Michael Kaibas, Costin Allison
|391.00
|0.00
|391
|Crowell
|Trent Baize, Austin Hernandez, Brayden Hernandez, Colby Carroll, Seth Bearden
|396.00
|0.00
|396
|Meadow
|Niko Castaneda, Bryden Smith, Dylon Fabila, Taylor Caswell, Brady Caswell
|408.00
|0.00
|408
|Briscoe Fort Elliott
|Marshal Meininger, Boone Begert, Gavin McDowell, Gavin Boydston, Gatlin Goad
|413.00
|0.00
|413
|Sidney
|Landon Cheatham, Michiel Lindeque, Hayden Brawley, Grant Drummond, Jordan Scheriger
|428.00
|0.00
|428
|Richland Springs
|Kenny Triplett, Jayden Bryant, Jadeyn Sutherland, TJ Grant, Chase Gossett
|430.00
|0.00
|430
|Gilmer Union Hill
|Andrew Topp, Elijah Young, Mathew Massingill, Saige Hendrix
|438.00
|0.00
|438
|Oglesby
|Blake Thompson, Gunner Shultz, Ian Markum, Brodie Fisher, Davin Barrow
|440.00
|0.00
|440
|Moulton
|Kaddin Tesch, Tren Meisetschleager, Talan Darilek, Colby Blahuta, John Berckenhoff
|474.00
|0.00
|474
Individuals
|Name
|School
|Day 1 Score
|Day 2 Score
|Total Score
|Notes
|Gatlin Goad
|Briscoe Fort Elliott
|72.00
|0.00
|72
|Seth Beardeen
|Crowell
|79.00
|0.00
|79
|Seth Garrett
|Roscoe Highland
|80.00
|0.00
|80
|Saige Hendrix
|Gilmer Union Hill
|84.00
|0.00
|84
|Blade Wood
|Blackwell
|86.00
|0.00
|86
|Jace Clark
|Sterling City
|86.00
|0.00
|86
|Nick Lara
|Garden City
|87.00
|0.00
|87
|Nolan Steelman
|Utopia
|87.00
|0.00
|87
|Brady Caswell
|Meadow
|87.00
|0.00
|87
|Bryce Archer
|Knippa
|88.00
|0.00
|88
|Rhett Sims
|Avery
|90.00
|0.00
|90
|Braden Welch
|Lenorah Grady
|90.00
|0.00
|90
|Andrew Stafford
|Matador Motley County
|90.00
|0.00
|90
|Dylan Natha
|Roscoe Highland
|92.00
|0.00
|92
|Drew Porter
|Ira
|92.00
|0.00
|92
|Casey Jack Miller
|Sterling City
|93.00
|0.00
|93
|Jeffrey Morse
|Jonesboro
|94.00
|0.00
|94
|Jarett Justiss
|Sterling City
|94.00
|0.00
|94
|Gavin Boydston
|Briscoe Fort Elliott
|95.00
|0.00
|95
|Taylor Caswell
|Meadow
|95.00
|0.00
|95
|Brayden Hernandez
|Crowell
|95.00
|0.00
|95
|Seth Lara
|Garden City
|96.00
|0.00
|96
|Brock Braden
|Garden City
|97.00
|0.00
|97
|Whit Fuller
|Gordon
|97.00
|0.00
|97
|Hunter Thompson
|Jonesboro
|98.00
|0.00
|98
|Jordan Scheriger
|Sidney
|98.00
|0.00
|98
|Garrison Eaker
|Roscoe Highland
|99.00
|0.00
|99
|Costin Allison
|Jonesboro
|99.00
|0.00
|99
|Brodie Fisher
|Oglesby
|99.00
|0.00
|99
|Grant Drummond
|Sidney
|99.00
|0.00
|99
|Colby Blahuta
|Moulton
|99.00
|0.00
|99
UIL State Tennis Tournament Information
AUSTIN, TX — The 2021 UIL State Tennis Tournament will be held May 20-21 in San Antonio. The tournament will be at three locations: Blossom Tennis Center, AnneMarie Tennis Center, and Northside Tennis Center.
Schedule:
Thursday, May 20 (Quarterfinals & Semifinals)
Conference 1A-2A – Blossom Tennis Center
Conference 3A-4A – Annemarie Tennis Center
Conferences 5A-6A – Northside Tennis Center
Friday, May 21 (Finals)
Conferences 1A-3A – Blossom Tennis Center
Conference 4A-6A – Northside Tennis Center
Tickets: One-Day Pass: $20.00 (Age 2+ will need to purchase a ticket)
Two-Day Tournament Pass: $35.00
Tickets are to be sold online only and are available for purchase here: Click Here.
Face Coverings & Facility Protocol:
Per Northside ISD and Northeast ISD policy, face coverings are required and must be worn appropriately over the nose and mouth at all times.
UIL App:
UIL State is the official mobile app for all UIL State Championships. The app features spectator information, schedules, team profiles, and live stats. It is free and available for immediate download in the App Store and Google Play.