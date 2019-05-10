UIL Golf Tournament Information

2019 UIL Golf State Tournament

Date:

Girls – May 13-14, 2019

Boys – May 20-21, 2019

Site:

Lions Municipal GC, Austin (Conference 1A)

Roy Kizer GC, Austin (Conference 2A)

Grey Rock GC, Austin (Conferences 3A)

Plum Creek GC, Kyle (Conference 4A)

White Wing GC, Georgetown (Conference 5A)

Legacy Hills GC, Georgetown (Conference 6A)

Qualifiers: 2019 UIL Golf State Tournament qualifying teams and individual qualifiers may be found on the UIL website: https://www.uiltexas.org/golf/state Approximate starting time each day is 8 a.m.

Schedule:

Monday, May 13

Girls Conference 1A-6A

1st Round

Tuesday, May 14

Girls Conference 1A-6A

2nd Round

Monday, May 20

Boys Conference 1A-6A

1st Round

Tuesday, May 21

Boys Conference 1A-6A

2nd Round

Results will be posted on the UIL website each evening of the golf state tournament.

UIL App

UIL State is the official mobile app for all UIL State Championships. The app features spectator information, schedules, team profiles, and live stats. It is free and available for immediate download in the App Store and Google Play.