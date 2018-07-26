UIL Hires Four Assistant Directors

AUSTIN — The University Interscholastic League hired four new staff members over the summer to serve as assistant directors in the athletic, music and academic departments.

“We are thrilled to welcome four new assistant directors to the UIL staff,” said Dr. Charles Breithaupt, UIL Executive Director. “The UIL serves more than 1,400 schools and 2 million student participants with a staff of around 50 people, so each of these positions is incredibly important. All four new staff members come to the UIL with a wealth of experience and expertise in their fields that will serve students and UIL member schools well.”

Joseph Garmon – Assistant Athletic Director

Joseph Garmon joins the UIL staff as an assistant athletic director. Joseph comes to UIL from Jourdanton High School where he was a head basketball coach and also coached football and track.

“I am excited and blessed about this opportunity that I have,” Garmon said. “I look forward to being able to serve coaches and impact students on a statewide level.”

A.J. Martinez – Assistant Athletic Director

A.J. Martinez joins the UIL staff as an assistant athletic director. A.J. was previously head football coach and athletic coordinator at Corpus Christi Carroll High School and Odem High School.

“Taking a job with the UIL is a dream come true,” Martinez said. “I look forward to contributing to an already outstanding organization.”

Gabe Musella – Assistant Music Director

Gabe Musella is the new UIL Assistant Music Director. Gabe was the Director of Bands at Spring High School for 18 years before joining the UIL staff. He has been a teacher for 30 years and is also a published composer.

“I am excited to work at the UIL and honored to serve music students and teachers throughout our great state,” Musella said.

Paula Rodriguez – Assistant Academic Director

Hired as the new theatre director is Paula Rodriguez. Paula will join the UIL after serving 15 years at San Antonio College as the Theater Program Coordinator and Instructor. She also taught in the public school system for ten years including Sonora High School, San Antonio MacArthur High School, and Southlake Carroll High School.

“I am enthusiastic about joining the UIL team,” Rodriguez said. “It is apparent, in the short time I have been here, the amount of dedication and care these professionals give to the students involved in UIL. I am proud to work for an organization dedicated to excellence.”