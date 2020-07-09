" /> UIL Issues Updates for Summer Athletics, Band Practices – EastTexasRadio.com
UIL Issues Updates for Summer Athletics, Band Practices

17 mins ago

 

The UIL announced Wednesday that face masks will be required through the summer workouts and the upcoming school year, per Gov. Greg Abbott’s order. The new requirements say all employees, parents, visitors and students over 10 years old must wear a face mask or shield when entering an area where UIL activities are happening. They are also required when not actively exercising or practicing. Students can access locker rooms and engage in drills that involve one or more students on offense and defense beginning July 13.

 

https://www.uiltexas.org/covid-19-information

